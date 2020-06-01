This $30 Bundle Can Help You Start a Lucrative Side Hustle

June 1, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The was booming even before the coronavirus pandemic hit. About 36 percent of Americans were involved in the gig economy in 2017 and, since then, the numbers have only risen. Now, as unemployment numbers hit record highs, people are left to determine their own paths. Getting involved with a is one of the best ways to navigate this crisis. Launching your own business from home may sound daunting, but it's not as difficult as you may think. Especially after you've gotten help from The Complete Side Hustle Hacker Bundle.

This 16-hour bundle is designed to help free you from the necessity of an employer, helping you to build and grow your own profitable business from scratch. The seven-course bundle focuses on an array of money-making opportunities. You'll learn how to take control over your income and your time by working as your own boss. You'll meet other self-employed entrepreneurs who have built their own businesses and learn the skills and technology you need to succeed.

Then, you'll delve into the particulars. You'll learn how you can use Amazon's Affiliate program to create a passive income-generating marketing empire. You'll discover how to launch and operate a home-based selling business on Alibaba. There's a course on how to start your own life coaching business and create a web design agency from home. Regardless of your skillset, this bundle will teach you how to turn your expertise into a profitable side hustle.

You've already got the skills, these courses will just teach you how to harness them into something lucrative. Get The Complete Side Hustle Hacker Bundle today for just $29.99.