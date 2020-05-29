News and Trends

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Gets $700 Million in First Performance-Based Payout

It's the first of 12 payouts for the chief executive.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Gets $700 Million in First Performance-Based Payout
Image credit: Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images via engadget

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Tesla has awarded its CEO, Elon Musk, with the first out of 12 performance-based payouts — and it’s worth over a whopping $700 million. According to a document (via TechCrunch) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk has earned 1.7 million Tesla shares worth $775 million, based on the company’s stock price on Thursday.

As CNBC explains, Musk doesn’t take a salary, but he owns 18.5 percent of the company. To be able to earn performance-based payouts, he’ll need to reach certain milestones for each of the 12. He received the first one after Tesla’s market capitalization stayed at $100 billion on a 30-day and six-month trailing average. The automaker also had to hit a trailing-four-quarter revenue of $20 billion.

Related: 19 Times Elon Musk Had the Best Response

Shareholders approved Tesla’s compensation plan back in 2018. In its filing, the company wrote that the current compensation programs “reflect [its] startup origins” and that it intends to evaluate them as circumstances require and as its needs evolve. Tesla also explained:

“We believe compensation incentives for executive officers should promote the success of our company and motivate them to pursue corporate objectives. We have put an emphasis on structuring compensation incentives so as to reward clear, easily measured performance goals that closely align their incentives with the long-term interests of our stockholders.”

At least one shareholder isn’t happy with the way Tesla rewards its executives, though. Richard Tornetta sued the company over its compensation plan, accusing the board of breaching its fiduciary duty by approving a package that unjustly enriches the company’s chief executive. In September last year, a Delaware judge ruled that Tesla’s board must defend Musk’s multibillion-dollar compensation plan.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Twitter Slapped a 'Glorifying Violence' Label on a Trump Tweet That Threatened George Floyd Protesters in Minneapolis With Getting Shot

News and Trends

Will Remote-Work Policies Lead to a Bay Area Exodus? (Infographic)

News and Trends

Amazon Just Launched a Major Video Game, But It Looks to Already Be a Major Flop