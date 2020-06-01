June 1, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East Live, in partnership with du, invites you to be a part of Against All Odds, a new webinar series that will feature women who have risen above personal and professional challenges to develop products, solutions, and businesses that make them inspirational role models for people around the world.

Helmed by Entrepreneur Middle East Managing Editor Tamara Pupic, Against All Odds will, through intimate and insightful conversations, look into how all of us can go about turning traumatic experiences into psychological growth, adopting a proactive approach to life despite the hurdles that may come along the way, and other similar topics, in the hope that these stories will help you on your own personal journeys.

Kicking off the series on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 10pm (UAE), Tamara Pupic will welcome Agapi Stassinopoulos, a best-selling author, motivational speaker, and workshop leader at Thrive Global, a company founded by her sister, Arianna Huffington, to help change the way we work and live. Stassinopoulos will talk about how her life journey has led her to discover tools and practices that all enterprising individuals can utilize to enhance performance and productivity in order to experience happiness and fulfillment.





Trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, Stassinopoulos then moved on to receive her master’s degree in psychology from the University of Santa Monica. She has spoken and conducted meditations at numerous companies, including L’Oreal, Accenture, SAP, LinkedIn, Pandora, Google, Nike, Weight Watchers, PepsiCo, Starbucks, Global Citizen Company, Museum of Modern Art, Gympass, Hearst Communications, amongst many others.

In her latest book, Wake Up to the Joy of You: 52 Meditations and Practices for a Calmer, Happier Life, she inspires readers to let go of what does not work and instead create the lives they really want. She previously published Unbinding the Heart: A Dose of Greek Wisdom, Generosity, and Unconditional Love, Gods and Goddesses in Love and Conversations with the Goddesses.

Register to reserve your spot by clicking here- places are limited, so save your spot today.

Related: H.E. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi And Mamadou Touré To Headline Entrepreneur Middle East Live Webinar On The #UbuntuLoveChallenge