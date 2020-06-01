Mubarak Jaffar's KLC Virtual Restaurants Sets Out To Make An Impact In The Food Industry In Kuwait (And Beyond)

June 1, 2020 6 min read

This article is part of a series on pioneering entrepreneurs in Kuwait that Entrepreneur Middle East has built in collaboration with Kuwait Finance House. Kuwait Finance House is considered a pioneer in Islamic finance or Sharia’a compliant banking, with it being the first Islamic bank established in 1977 in the State of Kuwait, and is today one of the foremost Islamic financial institutions in the world.



Driven by a passion in the food industry, as well as equipped with his experience as a former Partner at GCC-based food delivery platform Talabat, co-founder and CEO Mubarak Jaffar launched KLC Virtual Restaurants in 2008 as a restaurant company with a pretty simple model: creating food concepts that can be delivered at home.

Formerly known as Kuwait London Company, Jaffar along with Nabil Khalid Jaffar (Chairman) and Mohamed Nabil Jaffar (Board Member), set up their first delivery-only restaurant aptly named The Kitchen in 2009, focusing on delivering flavorful international dishes within a reasonable time at affordable prices. Food delivery, says Jaffar, was then dominated by quick service restaurants, while casual dining restaurants didn’t have a strong presence in the delivery market. While the delivery market was challenging at the time, he says that when they joined with Talabat as a restaurant partner, they saw a huge spike in orders. “This encouraged us to develop and expand our restaurant business further, and it was also around this time that online food delivery was starting to grow exponentially.”

This was when they spotted the growing demand for food delivery, and created a model that would leverage on the growing market. The business model focused on creating delivery-only restaurants for high demand items and cuisines. “We saw a gap in the market for quality food from a variety of cuisines delivered within a reasonable time,” says Jaffar. While the food delivery market is extremely saturated, the team found that there is still a lot of cuisines in specific areas that aren’t available to customers yet. “Our goal is to find these gaps, and introduce brands that can satisfy consumer demands.”

Currently, the multi-brand virtual restaurant company is operating 18 kitchens and 20 brands in Kuwait and the UAE covering a variety of cuisines, with the goal to be one of the leading virtual delivery restaurant groups in the region. Some of their brands include The Junkyard, Proper Sliders, Mission Katsu Curry, and more. As for what they have in mind next, Jaffar says they’re researching food delivery trends in Kuwait and globally, and will continue to develop and upgrade, menus, recipes and introduce new brands to the market. While in Kuwait, they operate their virtual brands from their own cloud kitchens, in Dubai, they have recently teamed up with a strategic kitchen operator to expand their brand with the operator’s network. They are also keen on exploring expansion across the rest of the GCC.