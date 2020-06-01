Recovery Planning Series

Free Webinar | June 11: Start Up Fundamentals, Raising Capital 101

Learn core strategies for successfully raising capital along with timely tactics to help you succeed when you need it most.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Free Webinar | June 11: Start Up Fundamentals, Raising Capital 101
Image credit: Viktoryia Vinnikava/EyeEm | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Raising venture capital in any market has a very low probability of success for most companies. The ratio still stands that on average 1 in 300 companies that present to investors secure investment. This ratio will only get worse for entrepreneurs in the near to medium term. 

And investors are still trying re-orient to the markets along with temporary and permanent changes in how we conduct business. Investor activity has slowed dramatically, valuations are plummeting, and many growing companies need money now more than ever. So, what can entrepreneurs do to effectively raise capital in this environment?

Join Ross O'Brien as he walks you through some of the core strategies for successfully raising capital, many of which are in the book Cannabis Capital, which are applicable to businesses in any industry, along with timely tactics to help you succeed when you need it most.

Register Now

Ross O’Brien is the Founder and CEO of cannabis venture capital firm Bonaventure Equity and of the Cannabis Dealmakers Summit event series. O'Brien is the author of Cannabis Capital, the first book to be published on cannabis venture capital.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Recovery Planning Series

Free Webinar | June 10: The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Updated for Today's World

Recovery Planning Series

Free Webinar | June 4: Action Steps to the Recovery: Reopen Your Business Safely and Responsibly

Recovery Planning Series

Free Webinar: How to Increase Sales and Find New Customers While Working From Home