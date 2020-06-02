5 Healing Exercises and Therapies That Will Help You in Rejuvenate

June 2, 2020 6 min read

There are no such ways to avoid your stress in life but we can make it easier in various ways, and one of them is exercising. Exercising is almost any form that can reduce stress in us. We all know that exercising is extensive and vital for maintaining our body and mental health. But we are too busy and stressed to fit in a routine. Stress level seems to be very high in India as compared to many other countries. Statistics say that about 82 percent of the population in India are suffering from stress and nearly 75 percent of respondents do not feel comfortable talking to medical professionals about their feelings and this is one of the barriers.

The most common reason that contributes to stress is work and finance. The workplace plays an important role in the mental health and wellbeing of an employee. We, humans, are always in the scrutiny of happiness and the best life. But life doesn’t give us all that we want. A lot is going on in daily lives but still, we wake up every morning to go to work and be with our families even if we feel miserable inside us. There may come a time in your life when your mind and body simply had enough. You had enough of this stress and negative thoughts rambling in our minds and making us sick.

Stress directly triggers the adrenals in our body that secrete the highly active hormones of adrenaline and cortisol, which put the body into “fight or flight” mode. If you find yourself suffering from periodic bouts of insomnia, or you experience tense muscles, this can signify adrenaline drive, where the body doesn’t “switch off” the adrenaline. When we are in fight or flight mode, the digestion and immune systems stop working.

Taking time out to positively manage stress and increase wellbeing is key to replenishing energy levels and improving the health and wellbeing of your mind and body. Here are 5 exercises and therapies that are fascinating for mindfulness:

1. Meditation

If this stress is making you feel anxious, tensed, and worried then you should consider trying meditation. Giving a few minutes to meditate can make you feel calm and relaxed. Meditation is meant to help in deepening understanding of mystical powers and the inner soul's silence. It’s a type of mind-body complementary medicine. During Mediation, focus on particular words, mantra, a picture, or even a positive thought. You have to be in your most comfortable position and a quiet environment. You need to eliminate all the distractions around you and all the jumbled impressions in your mind. This process may clear your mind off overload thoughts and win to enhance the physical and emotional well-being of your body. Meditation is best for you to go to a deep state of relaxation and a tranquil mind.

2. Yoga

Yoga is the best way to alleviate many symptoms of stress. Three approaches for relaxation and reducing stress can be breathing exercises, progressive muscle relaxation, and visualization. Yoga is an activity that encloses all these three common relaxation techniques. Yoga originated over 5000 years ago and has become a new way of life. Yoga means increasing strength, improving balance, and enhancing flexibility. Yoga poses are often taught as a powerful physical exercise but, it can be very propitious in helping with anxious thoughts. There are many asanas that help eliminate stress out of you. Some of the poses are Bridge Pose, Standing Forward bend, Corpse Pose, Head to Knee Forward Bend, Legs up the wall, and most importantly Surya Namaskar.

3. Reiki Therapy

One of the most relaxing treatments is Reiki Healing Therapy. It’s an ancient healing practice that originated from Tibet and was rediscovered by Dr. Mikao Usui in Japan in the 1920s. Reiki healing is a simple and gentle therapy from which you feel tranquil full body treatment. The spiritual healing art of Reiki is done by channeling positive energy to another body with the help of Reiki Masters and Practitioners by placing their tenacious hands-on affected areas of the body that need a boost, they then transfer the positive energy through their hands in your body. There may be immediately a sensation of relief as it releases the tension and stresses a turn from negative thoughts to positive. Reiki treatment has a high and healthy frequency and potency. Instead of headaches and angry outbursts, reiki may potentially reduce blood pressure, heart rate, and stress hormones from the relaxation response.

4. Crystal Healing

Crystal Healing is another pseudoscientific technique in which crystals and other stones are used to cure ailments and protect against disease. Crystal healing has been used throughout ancient times and is known for its healing power and ability. Crystal has soothing vibrations that will help provide healing to your body and chakras. Those who want to get rid of negativity in the environment, well will help you alleviate the bad stress so you can heal and lead a happier, healthier, and long life. These crystals are inexpensive and aesthetically pleasing to your surroundings. Crystal Healing Therapy involves placing gemstone on the body to draw out negative energy. Amethyst, Quartz, Sodalite, Howlite, Moonstone, Pearl, and Opal are some of those mystical stones that help reduce stress and anxiety.

5. Angelic Healing

Angelic Healing is a beautiful, powerful, and gentle spiritual healing therapy. It heals you physically, mentally, emotionally, and also spiritually to bring out the balance to your entire being. This therapy is best to release the old patterns and helps you to heal your emotional wounds from the past. It also encourages mental clarity. Its healing method involves working with your guardian angels and archangels. Every person has a guardian angel and connecting to those angels brings out more peace in your life. This therapy heals you entirely and your body might feel completely free. You eventually end up having tears as well but that's very normal to happen in relaxation and rejuvenation therapies like these.