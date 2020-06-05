Zone In: Sony WH-1000XM3

June 5, 2020 1 min read

The WH-1000XM3 gives you the sound barrier you need to work from home without distraction thanks to an HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, which cancels out transport noise and daily background sounds such as street noise and human voices.

With close fitting, wellcushioned ear pads, it’s easier than ever before to tune out and zone in. The headphones feature LDAC audio coding technology by Sony, which transmits approximately three times more data than conventional Bluetooth wireless audio, allowing you to enjoy high-resolution audio content in exceptional quality.

With a built-in amplifier, powerful 40mm drivers with Liquid Crystal Polymer diaphragms, the device renders heavy beats flawlessly and reproduces a full range of frequencies up to 40kHz. Smart listening controls enable the use of gesture controls to communicate without removing your headphones– for instance, simply place your hand over the housing ear cup to turn down the volume

