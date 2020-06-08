Dubai-Based Cloud Kitchen Startup Food To Go Launches Its Third Branch To Cover 30 New Locations

June 8, 2020 3 min read

Dubai-based cloud kitchen startup Food To Go has announced the launch of its third branch in Dubai Science Park, which will allow it to cater to 30 new locations in the Emirate, including Arabian Ranches, Barsha South, Studio City, Sports City, and more.

The expansion comes on the heels of the increased demand the startup has seen amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. “We have noticed a major increase in the number of orders we are handling at present," said Wael Khechen, co-founder and Managing Partner, Food To Go, in a statement. "We are [thus] in dire need of this third branch to continue to support our clients who need us now, more than ever.”

However, Khechen notes that though the coronavirus pandemic has led to a boost in business performance, he and his team have had to work around the clock to support their growing roster of clients to help them retain revenue generation amid this critical phase. It has also brought forward the need for intensified health and safety measures that Food To Go is mobilizing in collaboration with local authorities.

“Technology plays a key role in Food To Go’s operation, especially with the current increased health risks associated with the coronavirus,” Khechen noted. “We have revisited our entire process and are using the latest tools and solutions to ensure that all food preparation, handling, and delivery are closely monitored, reviewed, and reported on constantly to safeguard that all of our staff members are fully compliant with the new systems, be that through continuous thermal screening, safety gear utilization, and other measures.”

As a cloud kitchen enterprise, Khechen says the Food To Go concept is proving to be of major added value to franchisers and food outlets today as they struggle to keep their operations in business in the current climate.

But Khechen also joins several of his colleagues in the F&B industry in asking third party delivery platforms to lower their commission fees amid this period. “The current rates being applied are too high, and [they] are adding pressure on restaurants that are trying to sustain their operations at this time," Khechen said. "And it is crucial that they be revisited in light of current conditions."

