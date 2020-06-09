Kuwait Luxury E-Commerce Fashion Platform ZAY Pivots To Marketplace Platform Amid COVID-19 Crisis

June 9, 2020 4 min read

Founded in 2019 by Sara N AlAteeqi, ZAY is a luxury e-commerce fashion platform with a focus on sustainability and rentals. The brand was started with the concept to empower the everyday women to expand her closet while reducing environmental waste, which they intended to by “creating a sharing economy albeit via sharing closets.” AlAteeqi says, “Women in the Middle East have the best closets and endless events/parties. ZAY was the answer, instead of buying clothes, you come to ZAY and rent items for your occasions. If you had an overflowing closet you can consign your items with us so that we can sell or rent the items on your behalf.”

It’s not her first foray to entrepreneurship too- AlAteeqi’s background includes innovation consulting in Kuwait and London with Kuwait Ventures, and also launched Kuwait fashion brand Fourteen. With their first investment from the founders of Carriage, a Kuwait food delivery platform that was acquired by Delivery Hero, they entered the market and received an influx of vendors. Initially as a fashion rental and consignment business, their revenue streams were rental of clothing, selling clothing, renting bags/accessories and selling bags/accessories.

Source: ZAY

With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting businesses everywhere, they’ve decided to pivot as a marketplace platform on a commission basis. As someone running a business and knowing the issue of generating demand, AlAteeqi says, “I decided to turn my current problem into a ‘we’ solution by offering our platform (both our app and website) to small businesses to sell for 0% commission for 2 months.” She adds, “This way, we created a network effect for all those small businesses joining and helped ourselves along with our extended community grow instead of shutter during this crisis.”

As for future plans, they aim to expand their marketplace offering to the GCC and worldwide to increase the number of vendors they have. They’re also looking to going back as an environmentally friendly business by allowing pre-orders by customers to once again reduce waste and eradicate dead stock for suppliers.

Source: ZAY

‘TREP TALK: Sara N AlAteeqi, founder and CEO, ZAY

Can you share your advice for fellow entrepreneurs on surviving the impact of the COVID-19 crisis?

These are unprecedented times, don’t be hard on yourself or your team, your team is your most important asset. Know that the fundraising landscape is non-existent so try to cut as much costs as you can to extend your runway and reduce your monthly cash burn. Be transparent with your team about your financial situation in case you need to temporarily cut salaries until better times are here. Get rid of your office if needed and work from home.

What are some of the opportunities that you see available in the Kuwaiti market today and what would be your advice to aspiring entrepreneurs?

I would say that opportunities are in creating cheaper tech solutions for medium to large sized companies that can no longer afford expensive tech stacks, along with offering products/services that enable digital transformation. My advice will always be, to test, get feedback, test again after incorporating feedback and build your product last. Also- hire as you grow, don’t over hire.

