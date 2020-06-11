The Future of Influencer Marketing Post Covid-19

June 11, 2020 4 min read

From the past few years, we have come across a lot of words like influencers and creators. Often, we are mistaken by the perception that social media influencers are those who have thousands and millions of followers, they post videos and photos and thus get paid for it. Yes, it happens but there is a lot more in social media influencing than just posting content and increasing followers.

Undoubtedly, social media influencing is one of the most highest-paying careers in the world today. But what exactly is social media influencing? So basically, people start posting content over social media platforms whether it is Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, or even TikTok. Over a while, they get a following in good numbers. So the companies who want to launch their products usually reach these influencers to sponsor their product so that they can influence a large number of people rather than doing it on their own. These influencers try the products, prepare content over it, and then upload those product-based content and advertisements so that it can reach a large number of people. They are in good amounts for each post they upload and that is one of the greatest sources of an influx of money in their hands.

Since the countries are under lockdown, a lot of businesses are facing a huge loss and many people are even losing their jobs. But if we look into the world of social media, the influencers, content creators, and bloggers have this great opportunity to increase their engagement and have a boon in their business. Vlogs and blogs are today one of the biggest sources of entertainment because almost every person has as excess to some social media platform. People keep exploring through these applications come across many influencers daily. The influencers are getting a lot of popularity during these days.

So, if talk about influencer marketing after the lockdown or post-COVID-19, these influencers do have an upbeat time ahead. Surely, the traditional way of posting advertisements and marketing products while taking a shift. The companies and influencers have to be very careful about the content they post, how they entertain people, and market their products.

Due to the loss of incomes, many households have decreased their consumption capacity and are focusing more on necessities to save money so they usually look into the products that would help them in some way in this lockdown period. Like many influencers have shifted content in staying at home and adapting to these situations, they usually market products that can help people in this period in some way. As it is important for the content creators to generate very meaningful content, it is very important at the same time for the producers and the companies to utilize the content and make the best use of it to reach out to a large number.

However, it is very important and challenging for the influencers to keep up with the trends and maintain a good competition since there are millions of people in this industry and each content can affect quite a number. Surely this career brings a lot of money but at the same time, it is also very uncertain. If your graph is not growing, it is going lower on the scale because social media is constantly evolving and you need a good marketing strategy which also includes being famous and maintaining good numbers on your page, blog, or channels. Companies often target those influencers who have appropriate content and strategy to attract a good number of audiences.

So suppose if a company wants to launch a skincare product, they will reach out to the influencers who have content and mainstream in fashion. So, in the coming future, social media influencer marketing will get more into mainstream advertising because companies will approach selective good influencers to promote their products and attract a large audience.