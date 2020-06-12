Rise Of Virtual Fitness Classes During Lockdown

The world is currently fighting a major contagion and India is no exception. With the nationwide lockdown imposed, people have got completely eluded from their social lives. Not only are they stuck within the four walls of their homes, but they are also unable to attend office, gyms, or any other recreational or social places. However, staying indoors is the need of the hour to combat COVID-19.

Having said that, there is always a silver lining behind the dark clouds. While the economy has been adversely affected by many sectors coming to a standstill, the lockdown has created tremendous growth opportunities for virtual platforms. Along with the rise in consumption of OTTs and live concerts, virtual fitness classes have also seen growth. With most of us missing gyms or our regular fitness regimes, these platforms have become the much-needed go-to solution for many.

The lockdown has made people disconnected from the world and have confined them within their homes. Juggling professional life and household chores on a day to day basis, lack of physical activities or daily traveling has eventually started taking a toll on people’s mental and physical health. Physical and mental wellbeing is paramount especially during the quarantine to ensure positivity and productivity.

This is where virtual fitness regimes are rightfully shaping up India’s inclination towards fitness and self-care. Interestingly, fitness apps have seen an uptake by 30 per cent in terms of downloads and a massive 60 per cent rise in consumer spending only in India.

These platforms are redefining consumer’s receptivity towards an active and fit lifestyle.

Additionally, the ease and accessibility of these platforms are paving ways to connect with other like-minded enthusiasts and explore newer regimes that are stimulating, exciting, and effective. With people stuck at home for months and multiple natural disasters/calamities happening all over, there is a tendency for emotions running haywire and higher panic rates thus affecting both mental and physical wellbeing. These workout sessions can be considered a getaway from such turmoil. Not only that, but physical exercise is also always known to improve one’s overall bodily functions along with their sleep cycle. Hence, the need for fitness-oriented platforms and virtual communities is more critical than ever before and it’s time we realize that ‘health’ is indeed wealth.