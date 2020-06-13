Business Connect

Dubai Chamber Processed Over 152,000 E-Transactions In March-May 2020

Dubai Chamber has processed a total of 152,059 electronic transaction between March and May of this year, at a rate of 50,000 transactions per month.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Dubai Chamber Processed Over 152,000 E-Transactions In March-May 2020
Image credit: Dubai Chamber

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai Chamber has processed a total of 152,059 electronic transaction between March and May of this year, at a rate of 50,000 transactions per month, according to the non-profit public entity.

The latest statistics indicates how Dubai businesses are accessing government services online brought forth due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. With a 7.5% month-over-month uptick in May, despite Eid Al-Fitr holidays, showcases awareness in the private sector the impact of government e-services in driving business activity.

Dubai Chamber currently provides 50 e-services to the local business community through its website and mobile apps available on the iOS store and Google Play. It includes services such as certificates of origin, membership, attestation, ATA Carnets, legal inquiries, smart mediation, credit rating and CSR Label. All e-transactions accounted were processed as part of the remote work systems implemented by the organization.

H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, commented on how the it reflects the efficiency of Dubai Chamber’s diverse offers of e-services and its strong commitment to supporting business continuity and meeting the changing needs of Dubai’s private sectors.

Related: Dubai Chamber And Amazon Host Webinar Highlighting Current E-Commerce Trends

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business Connect

Dubai Chamber And Amazon Host Webinar Highlighting Current E-Commerce Trends

Business Connect

Dubai Chamber Explains COVID-19 Preventive Measures To Keep In Mind When Going Back To Workplaces

Business Connect

Dubai Chamber Demonstrates UAE's Successful E-Commerce Performance Amid The COVID-19 Crisis