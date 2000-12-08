Carpet Co-Op of America Acquires Flooring America, GCO and Carpet Max Canada Franchises

<b></b>

December 8, 2000

Manchester, NH - Carpet Co-Op of America announced that it has acquired the franchise system of Flooring America, GCO and Carpet Max Canada for a purchase price of $13.25 million.

The purchase will expand the corporation's annual sales volume to $4.5 billion and bring some 250 Flooring America and 100 GCO stores in the United States, and 100 Carpet Max Canadian locations into the Carpet Co-Op of America family.

"We believe these acquisitions will significantly strengthen our company and provide important benefits," said Howard Brodsky, Carpet Co-Op of America's co-CEO.

Carpet Co-Op of America recently acquired a majority interest in FloorExpo Inc., which serves the residential building market. -Business Wire