Dubai International Arbitration Centre Stages Webinar On The Impact of COVID-19 On Dispute Resolutions

A recent webinar organized by the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) looked into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the arbitration landscape, while also discussing practical solutions to ensure the efficiency of dispute resolution processes in the current circumstances.

200 participants, which included DIAC officials, arbitration experts, and members of the local business community, joined this virtual workshop staged by DIAC, an initiative of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry which is the largest arbitration centre in the Middle East, providing both local and international business communities with arbitration and conciliation services.

The webinar, which was centered on new challenges to arbitration caused by the COVID-19 crisis, also discussed steps taken by DIAC as well as the international arbitration community to resolve them.

Rashid Shahin, Director, DIAC. Image courtesy Dubai Chamber.

The session was kickstarted by Rashid Shahin, Director, DIAC, who delivered the opening speech. Speaking on the UAE Arbitration Law, Shahin pointed out that it provides flexibility for adapting arbitration procedures in line with the changing needs of businesses, noting that DIAC has been making use of digital solutions to deliver high-calibre arbitration services even amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The discussion that followed was moderated by Ahmed Ibrahim, Managing Partner of Fenwick Eliot, with speakers including Ali Al Aidarous, Managing Attorney and Founder of Al Aidarous Advocates and Legal Consultants, and Professor Dr. Georges Affaki, Partner of Affaki.

Virtual arbitration was one of the solutions proposed in response to the current challenges, with the experts on the webinar highlighting the need to ensure the privacy and confidentiality of the parties involved in such efforts.

The speakers also offered insights on administrating hearings, managing witnesses in giving evidence, handling awards, and using e-signatures to expedite settlement processes.

