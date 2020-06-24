Branding

How to Build a Consistent, Powerful Brand Without Hiring an Agency

Avoid brand fragmentation with this service's customizable branding tools.
Image credit: Balázs Kétyi

Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For small businesses, building brand recognition can be difficult. How do you stand out in an economy dominated by the branding likes of McDonald's and Coca-Cola? You don't have to be that recognizable to be successful, of course, but building an identifiable, trustworthy brand in your community or industry can be an integral part of your success.

For many small businesses, hiring a design and marketing team to build your brand up isn't feasible. If that's the case, you need to turn to an alternative like 1Brand Creative Brand Strategies.

This service allows you to create and power seamless branding for all of your goods and services in a centralized, easy-to-use, affordable hub. 1Brand was initially created to reduce brand fragmentation; eliminating the proliferation of low-quality images or outdated imagery or logo design. Now, 1Brand's software helps you create effective, consistent branding from scratch that will drive results and, most importantly, remain consistent.

With 1Brand Pro, you get custom brand guidelines and powerful brand asset management, allowing you to fully customize your brand and ensure all of your assets are consistent in any medium. It has 256 colors, 256 logos, 256 fonts, color models, premium cover designs, and many more features to keep your messaging and logos consistent. With embedded and shareable guidelines, PDF export support, and custom attribution, you can collaborate seamlessly with consultants, agencies, marketing teams, and more to ensure that your brand always has proper representation.

Keep your brand's messaging crisp, clean, and consistent. A lifetime subscription to 1Brand Creative Brand Strategies is on sale now for just $99.

