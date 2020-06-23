Wipro Secures Multi-year Infra and Digital Transformation Services Deal From Germany-based E.ON

June 23, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Azim Premji chaired Wipro has bagged a strategic, multi-year infrastructure modernization and digital transformation services contract by Germany-based energy company E.ON.

The IT major said it will collaborate with E.ON to reduce the latter’s datacenter footprint, streamline its infrastructure and achieve operational agility by providing an integrated view of their data centre operations. It will leverage artificial intelligence, automation platform boundary less enterprise (BLE) framework and Wipro HOLMES to modify E.ON’s legacy data centre operations to hybrid cloud model.

“Wipro’s consumption-based hybrid cloud hosting strategy powered by AI will help E.ON optimize its workflows and deliver superior customer experience with increased efficiency,” said the company statement.

Headquartered in Essen (Germany), E.ON focuses on energy networks and consumer solutions. The company claims to serve about 50 million customers for their electricity, gas, digital products or solutions for electric mobility, energy efficiency and climate protection purchases.

“The cloud transformation is a key element of our digital transformation journey towards a better tomorrow. We are confident that Wipro as a strategic partner will accompany us to execute our cloud strategy most reliably and efficiently,” said Marcus Schaper, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, E.ON SE.

Commenting on the tie-up, N.S. Bala, President and Global Head, Energy, Natural Resources, Utilities and Construction, Wipro Limited said, “We are delighted to be selected as E.ON’s strategic transformation partner and look forward to supporting them on their digital journey. Our hybrid cloud hosting strategy powered by AI will provide an impetus to E.ON’s business vision of consistently delivering technologically advanced, customer-centric energy solutions.”

Wipro’s expertise in the energy value chain, capabilities in new and emerging technologies backed by extensive global experience in working with some of the biggest utilities will enable it to deliver high value engagement for E.ON, Bala added.