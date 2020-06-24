[Funding Alert] Gaming Company Bombay Play Raises $1.1 Mn In Pre-Series A Funding

June 24, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India-based gaming company Bombay Play on Wednesday announced it has raised $1.1 million in pre-series A funding from venture capital firm Leo Capital and angel investor Ramakant Sharma, founder of Livspace. The firm in a press release said the fresh funds will be utilized to hire talented game makers in India and grow internationally.

Bombay Play creates multiplayer games designed to bring friends and family together. The company amassed 10 million downloads in its first year for its signature game ‘Card Party’. Last December, the Pokémon Company also announced that it would partner with Bombay Play to publish games on Facebook.

They are now gearing to launch a battle royale game 'lockdown brawl' later this month.

Speaking about the funding, Oliver Jones, CEO of Bombay Play, said, “India is on a rocket ship trajectory to becoming one of the top game development hubs of the world. We are building a team that has the vision and energy to deliver world-class titles that will compete with the best. We are happy to have raised this funding from Leo Capital and Ramakant Sharma”.

Commenting on the funding, Dinesh Singh, venture partner, Leo Capital, said, “India has emerged as one of the top gaming hubs of the world within a matter of years. In a young country with half of the population below the age of 25, a company like Bombay Play has the potential to bring in fresh and exciting gaming content. We hope that this investment will help them in bettering their capabilities and collaborating with the best gaming talent around the world.”

Leo Capital, a venture capital firm focused on early-stage technology investments, has built a portfolio of 19 companies since its launch in 2017.

“Bringing friends and family together has become even more pertinent in the wake of the pandemic and lockdown. The content offered by Bombay Play shows us how games will evolve to become a more integrated part of our social lives. Bombay Play has proven itself to be one of the most innovative game-makers in India and I am extremely happy to be a part of their journey to becoming leaders in gaming globally,” Sharma added.