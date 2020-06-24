ITR Filing and Tax-Saving Investment Deadlines Extended. Check the New Dates

June 24, 2020 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The central government today announced extension of filing of income tax return for the fiscal 2019-20 to 30 November, 2020 from the original 31 July 2020.

“The returns of income which are required to be filed by the 31 July, 2020 and 31 October, 2020 can be filed to 30 November, 2020,” the official statement from Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said. Consequently, the date for furnishing tax audit report has also been extended to 31 October, 2020.

Additionally, in a major relief to small taxpayers, the central government has extended the deadline for making tax-saving investments for the financial year 2019-20 by another month to 31 July 2020.

“The date for making various investment/ payment for claiming deduction under Chapter-VIA-B of the IT Act which includes section 80C (LIC, PPF, NSC etc.), 80D (Mediclaim), 80G (Donations) etc. has also been further extended to 31 July, 2020. Hence the investment/ payment can be made up to 31 July, 2020 for claiming the deduction under these sections for FY 2019-20,” said the statement.

Earlier in March, the government had extended the date for making payments into tax-saving investments for FY 2019-20 to 30 June. The last date for making tax-saving investments under the various sections of the Income Tax Act is 31 March 2020 or last date of a financial year.

The government has taken these decisions keeping in view the challenges taxpayers must be facing in meeting the compliance requirements under the lockdown restriction imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“The Government has issued a notification today (on 24 June 2020) to provide further relief to the taxpayers by extending various time limits of compliances… for meeting the statutory and regulatory compliance requirements across sectors due to the outbreak of Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) to provide relief to taxpayers,” the statement said.

Not just for the previous fiscal, the last date of filing of original as well as revised income-tax returns for the financial year 2018-19 has also been extended to 31 July 2020. Amongst other measures, linking of Aadhaar-PAN has been extended to 31 March, 2021.

Here are some of the other important deadline extensions announced by the government: