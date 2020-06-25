Everything Leaving Netflix in July
Every month, Netflix adds a ton of new content to its library of films and TV shows. But to make room for the newbies, shows, and movies you always wanted to watch—and had in your My List for months or years—suddenly disappear.
That's because Netflix doesn't own all the video it streams. The deals it has with networks, production companies, and movie studios mean much of that content comes and—unfortunately goes—with startling regularity. So each month, we keep you up to date with the latest list of what's leaving the service. Let's start with a peek at our top choices for what you should view immediately. The full list is below.
Gone July 4
Blue Valentine
Gone July 5
The Fosters: Season 1-5
The Iron Lady
Gone July 8
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Gone July 9
47 Metres Down
Gone July 11
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
The Adderall Diaries
Enemy
Ginger & Rosa
Locke
The Spectacular Now
Under the Skin
Gone July 12
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Gone July 15
Forks Over Knives
Gone July 18
A Most Violent Year
Laggies
Life After Beth
Obvious Child
Room
Tusk
Gone July 21
Bolt
Inglourious Basterds
Gone July 25
Dark Places
Ex Machina
Mississippi Grind
Gone July 26
Country Strong
Gone July 28
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Her
Gone July 29
The Incredibles 2
Gone July 31
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Can't Hardly Wait
Casper
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chernobyl Diaries
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Freedom Writers
Godzilla
Guess Who
Hancock
Hitch
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Open Season
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
Resident Evil: Extinction
Romeo Must Die
Salt
Scary Movie 2
Searching for Sugar Man
Sex and the City 2
Stuart Little
The Edge of Seventeen
The Interview
The Pianist
The Pursuit of Happyness
Twister
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory