Everything Leaving Netflix in July

Here are the movies and TV shows you should add to your watchlist before they disappear from the video-streaming service.
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Every month, Netflix adds a ton of new content to its library of films and TV shows. But to make room for the newbies, shows, and movies you always wanted to watch—and had in your My List for months or years—suddenly disappear.

That's because Netflix doesn't own all the video it streams. The deals it has with networks, production companies, and movie studios mean much of that content comes and—unfortunately goes—with startling regularity. So each month, we keep you up to date with the latest list of what's leaving the service. Let's start with a peek at our top choices for what you should view immediately. The full list is below.

Related: 7 Movies on Netflix All Entrepreneurs Should Watch

Gone July 4

Blue Valentine 

Gone July 5

The Fosters: Season 1-5

The Iron Lady

Gone July 8

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Gone July 9

47 Metres Down

Gone July 11

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy 

Ginger & Rosa

Locke 

The Spectacular Now 

Under the Skin

Gone July 12

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Gone July 15

Forks Over Knives

Gone July 18

A Most Violent Year 

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child 

Room 

Tusk 

Gone July 21

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

Gone July 25

Dark Places

Ex Machina 

Mississippi Grind

Gone July 26

Country Strong

Gone July 28

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her 

Gone July 29

The Incredibles 2

Related: 10 TV Shows Every Entrepreneur Should Watch on Netflix

Gone July 31

Back to the Future 

Back to the Future Part II 

Back to the Future Part III 

Can't Hardly Wait

Casper 

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 

Chernobyl Diaries

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freedom Writers 

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock 

Hitch

Jarhead 

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season 

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1 

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die 

Salt 

Scary Movie 2 

Searching for Sugar Man 

Sex and the City 2 

Stuart Little 

The Edge of Seventeen 

The Interview 

The Pianist 

The Pursuit of Happyness 

Twister 

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory 

 

 

