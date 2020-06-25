Social Media is the New Info Hub for Millennial Mothers, Says Study

June 25, 2020 2 min read

Gone are the days when new moms relied on their mothers, grandmoms and aunts for information related to motherhood. New parents are now turning to Facebook, Whatsapp, Youtube and other social media platforms for seeking parenting tips, shows a study conducted jointly by Ormax Consultants and Momspresso.

From kid’s clothes and accessories to babycare products and food and nutrition, mothers are turning to online websites and portals to discuss crucial aspects of child upbringing. While 47 per cent of mom respondents said they trust online reviews and platforms like parenting websites/ blogs for kids’ clothes and accessories, about 42 per cent rely on online resources for baby care products and 41 per cent for academics, shows the report titled ‘A Definitive Guide to New Age Digital Moms of India 2020’.

“Over the years, the role of mothers and motherhood has been changing drastically, and today, more than ever, moms depend on digital platforms to raise their children,” said Priya Lobo, CEO, Ormax Compass, a subsidiary of the Ormax Group that focuses on supporting brands in understanding consumer psychology and keeping humans in the equation.



Source: A Definitive Guide to New Age Digital Moms of India 2020 report

The report stresses that even within joint families, many mothers feel that the responsibility of raising the child is mainly theirs alone. “Even while living in joint families, mums are experiencing physical and mental nuclearization of families, which has led to the evolution of their approach to parenting,” the report stated.

During the countrywide lockdown enforced due to the outbreak of COVID-19, concerns related to their kid’s immunity, nutrition intake and extra-circular activities to keep kids engaged have taken precedence for moms, shows the study.

Findings of a weekly tracker by Momspresso MomSights showed that building kids’ immunity is a top concern for 81 per cent moms, whereas keeping a check on their nutrition intake tops the list of priorities for 73 per cent. About 71 per cent moms are also constantly concerned about how to keep the children busy at home during the lockdown.

The study has also revealed that modern mums are giving up control when it comes to parenting and instead are adopting a more balanced parenting style. They believe that they stand to learn from kids as much as they can teach them, the report states.