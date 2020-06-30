MG Motors India Signs Up 6 Startups in Automotive Space for Its 'MG Developer Program & Grant' Initiative

June 30, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

MG Motors India today revealed the second cohort of six startups for its ongoing MG Developer Program and Grant initiative.

Under the program, the automotive company pays out an undisclosed grant along with providing mentoring from technology experts to the shortlisted startups. The company collaborates with startups working in the automotive field, such as engine and emissions, technology, child in-car safety, navigation, connectivity and electric vehicles ecosystem, among others.

The six start-ups will join the already signed three companies—Voxomos, Driftly, and Innvolutio—in the program. Here’s a roundup of the selected startups:

Meeseeks – it leverages Alexa/MG’s Voice Assistant to digitally manage and improve customer’s service experience.

Socialcore - uses Artificial Intelligence to enhance customer interactions with sales improvement and cost reduction

InCabEx – personalizes car profiles as per users’ preferences to create a better in-cabin experience.

CamCom - is an AI-based start-up that provides defect and damage assessment

ClearQuot- generates repair estimates of a damaged car via images and videos.

Highway Delite – a free travel app to make highway travel and road trips both safe and fun.

MG Motor India has supported over 60 startups since 2017 through multiple startup programs launched in partnership with educational institutions and tech companies. It launched the first program MG Innovation Hunt in 2017 in partnership with TiE Delhi.

The MG Developer Program & Grant is launched in partnership with several tech giants, including Adobe, Cognizant, SAP, Airtel, TomTom and Unlimit, among others, with the aim to nurture ground-breaking solutions within the Indian urban mobility space.

According to Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, the MG Developer Program has received an overwhelming response. “MG thrives on innovation and has developed a symbiotic relationship with the Indian startup ecosystem. Our goal is to indigenously develop a comprehensive, sustainable, and smart infrastructure for urban mobility in our country,” he said.

MG Motors will to closely work with and mentor the startups and also explore synergies to possibly deploy their solutions in its upcoming vehicles, Chaba added.

UK motor company Morris Garage (MG) Motors hit Indian roads in 2019 with the launch of Hector SUV, two years after acquiring General Motor’s Halol plant in Gujrat. The company is a subsidiary of Chinese automotive giant Shanghai Auto Industrial Corporation (SAIC).