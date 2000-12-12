Feel The Buzz Of Your Marketing Campaign, Part 1

These tips will drive consumers wild with curiosity.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Generating a buzz isn't magic. You can jump-start the "buzz" by cranking up certain dials on your marketing machine. The following tip includes a homework assignment you can use to get the buzz going.

Keep a secret--and drive your prospects up the wall with curiosity. Entice everyone with a soon-to-be-revealed secret. The automobile industry has worked that angle for years. A TV commercial reveals just a quick peek of next year's sleek new model speeding down an open road. It'll be here soon, but for now, it's a big secret.

Homework assignment: Brainstorm 10 ways you can introduce your product or service to the marketplace by using a secretive twist. For example, send a mailer saying that in the next 30 days, an exciting discovery will be revealed. Use teasers such as "You can't afford to miss this money-saving (or timesaving) new way to conduct business. Watch for more details soon."

You can also reveal the secret in a mailer. One entrepreneur once used a box with a surprise in it (a Rolodex card with her company's name, address and phone number on it) to promote her business and tickle people's curiosity about her affordable prices. It got a tremendous response. It was more expensive than previous mailings, but if your business is growing and making a profit, you may find allocating advertising dollars to a similar mailing worthwhile.

See our tips on Wednesday, December 13, Thursday, December 14 and Friday, December 15 for parts 2 through 4 of this article.

