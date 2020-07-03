Here's Your Solution to Creating 3D Animations on an Entrepreneur's Budget

July 3, 2020 2 min read

It's hard enough for small businesses to stand out in a supersaturated marketplace. It's a whole lot harder when you don't have much in the way of a design infrastructure. But paying for high-end designers to create 3D models of your vision can get expensive fast. There is an easy-to-use alternative, though.

Poser Pro is a 3D computer graphics program optimized for 3D art and , giving you a seamless tool to design remarkable 3D models for practically any vertical. Poser Pro enables digital artists and beginners to produce 3D animations and digital images, plus access tons of third-party digital content. It's especially handy when creating human or animal models, with thousands of poses, morphs, clothing, hair, materials, and accessories included. Figures are all pre-rigged, allowing you to click-and-drag to pose body parts, sculpt faces, and much more.

Whether you're creating a TV ad or interactive media, Poser makes 3D figure design interactive, giving you infinite opportunities to portray human diversity and expression, giving you the power to communicate your message in precisely the way you want. Natural lighting, shadows, and subsurface scattering create realistic-looking skin while powerful lighting and rendering tools allow you to create high-quality artistic effects anywhere. You can even adjust the final output style, going from photorealism to sketch to cartoon to real-time comic book mode, and beyond. When animating, included tools like automatic keyframe creation, non-linear animation, lip syncing, and a walking simulator all amplify (and simplify) your process.

Bring life to your business, whether you're creating ads or visualizing processes, and do it on a budget your can handle. Poser Pro is available for both Windows and Mac. Normally $349.99, you can get it for 77 percent off at just $79.99 now.