3D Technology

Here's Your Solution to Creating 3D Animations on an Entrepreneur's Budget

Poser Pro is the perfect 3D and animation software for small businesses.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Here's Your Solution to Creating 3D Animations on an Entrepreneur's Budget
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's hard enough for small businesses to stand out in a supersaturated marketplace. It's a whole lot harder when you don't have much in the way of a design infrastructure. But paying for high-end designers to create 3D models of your vision can get expensive fast. There is an easy-to-use alternative, though.

Poser Pro is a 3D computer graphics program optimized for 3D art and animation, giving you a seamless tool to design remarkable 3D models for practically any vertical. Poser Pro enables digital artists and beginners to produce 3D animations and digital images, plus access tons of third-party digital content. It's especially handy when creating human or animal models, with thousands of poses, morphs, clothing, hair, materials, and accessories included. Figures are all pre-rigged, allowing you to click-and-drag to pose body parts, sculpt faces, and much more.

Whether you're creating a TV ad or interactive media, Poser makes 3D figure design interactive, giving you infinite opportunities to portray human diversity and expression, giving you the power to communicate your message in precisely the way you want. Natural lighting, shadows, and subsurface scattering create realistic-looking skin while powerful lighting and rendering tools allow you to create high-quality artistic effects anywhere. You can even adjust the final output style, going from photorealism to sketch to cartoon to real-time comic book mode, and beyond. When animating, included tools like automatic keyframe creation, non-linear animation, lip syncing, and a walking simulator all amplify (and simplify) your process.

Bring life to your business, whether you're creating ads or visualizing processes, and do it on a budget your can handle. Poser Pro is available for both Windows and Mac. Normally $349.99, you can get it for 77 percent off at just $79.99 now.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

3D Printers

This Remarkable Kit Brings 3D Printing into Your Home

Technology

3 Startups That Are Using Technology to Reinvent Entertainment

3D Printers

How 3-D Printing Will Turn Customers Into Competitors