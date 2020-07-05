6 Fourth of July Sales on Home Workout Gear

July 5, 2020 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Staying in shape can be tough for entrepreneurs, especially with most office gyms closed. Fortunately, we've rounded up six great products that will help you stay in shape without cutting into your business time. Plus, right now you can get some extra savings. If you spend more than $50, use code JULYFOURTH15 to get an extra 15 percent off. If you spend more than $75, use code JULYFOURTH20 to get an extra 20 percent off.

1. Vortex VX3 Fluid Assist® AR Water Rower - $1,800 (43 percent off) with promo code: VORTEX18

Rowing offers an excellent, full-body in as little as 15 minutes each day. With this fully-adjustable resistance rower, you have complete control over your workout sessions. Put it in your home or office and you'll be able to get a quick workout whenever.

2. THE CHOPPER: Full-Body Workout - $96 (30 percent off) with promo code: JULYFOURTH20

Endorsed by NFL and NBA athletes, The Chopper is an innovative, portable workout solution. This device uses chopping motions to help you achieve a full-body workout. The resistance grows based on how you swing it, and it comes with a companion app that provides guided, personalized workouts throughout your day.

3. Push Up Machine: Home Exercise Equipment - $72 (44 percent off) with promo code: JULYFOURTH20

Push ups are an outstanding exercise, but many people don't know how to do them correctly. This Push Up Machine helps to put your body in the correct position effortlessly while promoting a full range of motion in every push up. This way, you'll reach the highest level of muscle activation in your core, chest, shoulders, and triceps. Just a few minutes and you'll get an incredible workout.

4. Aduro Sport Elite Recovery Massage Gun - $64 (50 percent off) with promo code: JULYFOURTH20

One of the toughest parts of a workout regimen is just being consistent. Workouts hurt, and when you've got muscle pain or aggravation after a workout, you can target it with this massage gun. The Aduro has four attachment heads and six intensity levels to reach every part of your body and provide relief wherever you need it.

5. ABXCore: Ab Machine With Virtual Trainer - $109.59 (39 percent off) with promo code: JULYFOURTH20

ABXCore is a revolutionary workout device for your abs. With four adjustable resistances, AI technology, and a companion app, this machine helps you see unbelievable results fast. Each core workout takes just seven minutes a day, delivering results that you can be proud of.

6. MoonRun: Portable Cardio Trainer with Virtual Running Apps - $199.20 (50 percent off) with promo code: JULYFOURTH20

Don't want to run outside with a mask on? Run inside instead! MoonRun is the ingenious resistance band trainer that wraps around you and lets you simulate running without ever going outside — and without taking up a ton of space like a treadmill. Plus, the companion app lets you go on group runs, compete with friends, and more.