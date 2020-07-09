This 30-Hour Bootcamp Can Give You a Primer in Data Analytics

July 9, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Data is everything in business. It helps companies understand their customers better, make smarter business decisions, and is a primary driver of growth. That's why companies routinely invest in data analysts to help steer them in the right direction. Data analysts have great job security, make good money, and get to solve challenging problems all the time. It's no surprise that it's one of the Best Jobs in America according to Glassdoor.

Whether you'd like to climb the career ladder or start your own company, having skills can be a huge boon. The Complete Big Data & Power BI Bundle can set you off on the right foot.

This five-course, 30-hour bundle focuses on some of the top and analysis tools on the market today, all from Microsoft. Over these courses, you'll delve into Microsoft Excel, Access, and Power BI, giving you a comprehensive overview of how to work with massive amounts of data.

The courses are brought to you by Simon Sez IT, one of the leading online IT training organizations. Founded in 2008 by Chris "Simon" Calder, formerly the Director of IT operations for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Simon Sez IT has since trained thousands of employees and individuals in IT concepts.

Across these courses, you'll take a beginner-to-intermediate dive into each specific skill. You'll learn how to create and perform complex analysis in Power BI in just a few clicks, use advanced Excel functions like Power Pivot, Power Query, and DAX, and create an efficient, well-managed database in Access.

There is really no downside to learning to work with and analyze data like a pro. Whether you want to start a new career or get better at what you currently do, these skills will help. The Complete Big Data & Power BI Bundle is on sale now for just $39.99.