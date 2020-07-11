Time Management

This Time-Tracking App Is a Must-Have Tool for Entrepreneurs and Freelancers Alike

Timemator 2 makes it easy to prioritize and schedule out your day.
Image credit: Per Lööv

Contributor
2 min read
For entrepreneurs, time management is essential. You don't have unlimited amounts of time in a day so if you have to delegate tasks or reorganize your priorities, it's valuable to have a concrete grasp of how you're using your time throughout the day. Looking up at the clock every few minutes isn't exactly a foolproof practice, however. Instead, trust Timemator 2 to be the ultimate source of time and reason for your workday.

Timemator 2 is designed to simply make timekeeping easier. As you work on your Mac, Timemator automatically tracks everything you do, giving you a simple breakdown at the end of the day so you can review how long it took you to work on specific tasks. You can create your own rules and set time limits on certain apps so if you're spending more time than allocated on any task, Timemator will let you know. If you need a little more time than you expected, you can manually add timing sessions or edit existing ones. It's everything you need to take into account how your work time is distributed, adjust your workflow, and better manage your day.

If you work as a freelancer or on an hourly rate, Timemator also makes it easy to calculate revenue for tasks. Just set your hourly rate and Timemator will calculate as you go so you know how much you earned in a day. Timemator also makes it easy to organize folders and tasks like you would with files in Finder, letting you stay synced on all of your projects throughout your day. It even makes automatic backups so you never lose what you're working on.

Make better use of your time. Normally $39, you can get lifetime access to Timemator 2 for just $23.99 today.

Note: Timeator 2 is only compatible with macOS devices. 

