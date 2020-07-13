Languages

Your Next Career Move Should Be Learning a Language with This 'Apple App of the Year'

Entrepreneurs have much to gain by learning a new language.
Image credit: Karolina Grabowska

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to research in the Journal of International Entrepreneurship, language ability is one of the most essential resources for startups that aim to operate on a global scale. Whether you're looking to build an international business or you want to rise to the top of the startup ranks, learning a new language can be a huge boon to your career.

But when you're starting as an adult, it's easier said than done. Busuu aims to make it easier.

Busuu is the world's largest community for language learning, supporting more than 100 million language learners from around the world. With Busuu, you get access to more than 1,000 lessons created by expert linguists in 12 different languages. Each course is enhanced with machine learning technology to help you develop personalized study plans and use speech recognition to hone your pronunciation. As you learn, you can practice your skills with native speakers worldwide and get instant feedback on written and spoken lessons from both native speakers and other users. With their Premium Plus membership, you also get access to advanced grammar lessons, McGraw-Hill Education certificates to prove your proficiency, an adaptive vocabulary trainer, and the ability to access course material offline.

Busuu has earned recognition as a Google Play Store Editors' Choice winner and as an Apple App Store App of the Year. Find out why when you start learning your first new language. Normally $180, you can get a two-year Premium Plus subscription to Busuu for just $89.99 now.

