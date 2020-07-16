Dubai Chamber To Support Businesses Via A New Online Platform For PPE And Other Safety Products

July 16, 2020 2 min read

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has launched Response Initiative (RRI) to help ease the growing demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) among businesses and healthcare providers as they continue to deal with the impact of COVID-19.

RRI is an online platform that serves as an intermediary between buyers and sellers of PPE and other medical supplies. Companies that buy and sell PPE and medical equipment can register at no cost.

The platform was initially launched with 15 approved suppliers from the UAE providing a wide range of products, including surgical and reusable facemasks and shields, safety goggles, hand sanitizer, disposable gloves, medical gowns and coveralls, ventilators and thermometers.

“This first-of-its-kind initiative supports Dubai Chamber’s efforts to enhance ease of doing business in Dubai and facilitate trade, while it also positions the emirate as a global smart city leveraging digital tools to help fight the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Belaid Rettab, Senior Director, Economic Research and Sustainable Business Development Sector, Dubai Chamber.

A snapshot of the online platform, RRI. Source: Dubai Chamber Of Commerce And Industry.

“Businesses using the marketplace can benefit by reducing costs when buying PPE, generating new leads, building long-term partnerships with reliable suppliers. We encourage companies operating in this field to leverage the platform to capitalise on new business opportunities and boost their online exposure,” he added.

Companies interested in registering on the marketplace can do so by visiting the following link: https://gtn.dubaichamber.com/rri/rapid-response-initiative

