Importance Of Physical Wellbeing During This Lockdown

July 23, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While the world is fighting right now with a pandemic and most of us are locked up in our homes, it has led to the disconnection from our social lives and regular routines. With working from home and working at home becoming the new normal for most of us, it is imperative that we ensure optimum wellbeing of our body. Physical inactivity and irregular food habits due to stress can lead to many ailments including weight gain.

Thus it is the perfect opportunity to come out of this sedentary lifestyle even while being at home and indulge in self-care and exercise. Exercises are a great way to deal with the increasing stress along with improving one’s sleep cycle. Exercises can not only help in controlling weight gain but also reduce the risk of heart diseases while stabilizing blood sugar and insulin levels. It also helps in building up the right amount of appetite thus improving ones eating habits. It can be said that exercises can help one get rid of negative thoughts or stress from daily lives along with stimulating one’s cognizant abilities, learning skills thus helping them maintain a perfect work-life balance.

We all know a healthy body and mind is the need of the hour. According to a statement by the World Health Organization, 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week for adults, or a combination of both can be extremely beneficial. Fortunately, during this lockdown, Indians have realized the growing importance of physical and mental health and have started taking it more seriously than before to avoid any untoward circumstances. People have also started availing social media primarily to garner tips on leading a fit lifestyle which includes exercises and a healthy food habit. Multiple fitness applications have seen an increase in membership. Even dieticians and wellness experts have been flooded with queries thus proving the fact that right now it is essential to maintain a balanced lifestyle.

This is the perfect time to explore various ways to keep yourself fit, switch to a more favorable lifestyle, and gather the necessary strength and immunity to fight the catastrophe. With social media platforms loaded with various fitness regimes and diet plans, this pandemic has given us the opportunity to break the shackles of monotony and have a positive outlook towards life and combat the contagion with full zeal.