The Executive Selection: Audemars Piguet

July 31, 2020 2 min read

After a year of being in the market, the Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet continues to evolve, boasting five new self-winding date, hour, minute, and second references, and five new self-winding chronograph models. Powered with the manufacture’s latest generation of chronograph movement, there’s now a new twist to the fine timepiece collection.

Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Selfwinding Chronograph.

The brand’s craftsmanship is seen on its new lacquered dials with sunburst patterns that comes in a palette of blue, burgundy, purple, and grey. Designed for both men and women, the dials are enhanced by the watch’s extra-thin bezel and double curved sapphire crystal, giving it a distinct glass that plays with depth and light, as well as optimal curved ergonomics for comfortable wearing.

Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Selfwinding

For those who want an extra oomph (and we have a feeling you do), the collection also features refined two-tone gold cases in shades of grey, enhanced with an 18-carat pink gold middle case that comes with a light grey or black inner bezel. If you’re one for details, you’ll notice the Audemars Piguet gold signature engraved on the side. There’s certainly more than what meets the eye with this timeless watch.

