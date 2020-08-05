Fitness Trackers

This High-End Fitness Smartwatch with Google Assistant Is Just $80

Forget Apple Watch. This advanced fitness watch delivers.




Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, it's tough to stick to exercise and workout routines. With gyms closed and social distancing measures being enforced, you can't hit the gym with a personal trainer and it's not quite as easy to get motivated. Fitness smartwatches can help motivate you by tracking your progress and gamifying your exercise regimen, but most are prohibitively expensive. Fortunately, the TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant is on sale now for 20 percent off at just $79.99.

The TicWatch S, designed by ex-Google employees and funded on Kickstarter, offers all of the top-line features of the best fitness smartwatches without having to break the bank. The latest WearOS from Google gives you access to the entire Google Play ecosystem available to wearables so you can use Messenger, Mail, Spotify, and much more right on your wrist. You can use apps to monitor your sleep, translate languages, and that's just the beginning.

Of course, TicWatch S is designed as a fitness tool and it's fully-optimized to help you reach your fitness goals. The advanced fitness assistant has a heart monitor, step counter, and built-in GPS so you never get lost on your runs. With a battery that lasts up to 48 hours on a single charge, you don't have to worry about charging it every night while the IP67 water-resistant design makes it perfect for running in the rain. Tech Radar says, "The Ticwatch S exceeds expectations for a cheap smartwatch. It's well designed, a pleasure to use, and packs in a surprising amount of features for its price."

It's going to be hard to find a better deal on a smart fitness watch than this. Take advantage of this limited-time deal and get 20 percent off the TicWatch S. It's available in black, aurora, and glacier

