Wipro Selected as Strategic Partner by UK-based Metro Bank to Drive IT Transformation

The partnership will leverage Wipro's digital and quality engineering capabilities to transform testing and environment management services for the bank
Image credit: Wipro

Azim Premji chaired Wipro has bagged a multi-year contract with UK-based Metro Bank to deliver and transform latter’s testing and environment management Services.

The IT major said it will leverage its digital and quality engineering capabilities to drive transformation through automation, service virtualisation and DevSecOps enablement. Wipro will accelerate Metro Bank’s digital journey using its marquee offerings, virtual automation engineer, IntelliAssure—an IT wellness platform leveraging the principles of AI/ML, advanced analytics—and Digital Rig, which is an enterprise DevSecOps platform for non-linear scaling of DevSecOps through simplification, standardisation and automation of key engineering capabilities across the organisation through a self-service catalogue.

“This will help Metro Bank achieve its objectives around cost, pace and quality of operations and further differentiate them from other high street banks,” the company said in a statement.

Headquartered in London, Metro Bank is a retail and commercial bank founded in 2010 by Anthony Thomson and Vernon Hill. The bank offers round the clock service through its network of stores open seven days a week, over the phone through its UK-based 24/7 contact centres and online through its internet banking service.

Commenting on the partnership, Cheryl McCuaig, Chief Information Officer, Metro Bank, said, “We are excited to partner with Wipro on this journey towards transforming our business. We look forward to a successful partnership that delivers value to both organisations and enables us to achieve our goal of improving the quality, velocity and efficiency of our IT delivery. This directly supports Metro Bank’s strategy to become the UK’s best community bank by providing outstanding service and solutions to our personal and business customers.”

About a month back, Wipro was awarded a strategic, multi-year infrastructure modernization and digital transformation services contract by Germany-based energy company E.ON.

