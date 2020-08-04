Dubai Chamber Launches Restaurants Business Group To Help Unify Voices Of The Dubai Restaurant Sector

August 4, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Restaurants Business Group, a new non-profit body under the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has been inaugurated with an aim to serve common interests and tackle industry challenges of the restaurant sector in Dubai through cooperation with relevant authorities in the emirate.

With a wide variety of restaurant businesses in Dubai forming a part of the member companies, the business group provides a platform for to share knowledge and make policy recommendations while by unifying voices of member companies.

Mubarak Bin Fahad, owner of The Tashas Group, has been appointed as Chairman of the Restaurants Business Group. The founding Executive Committee members were selected, and the business group’s objectives for 2020 were outlined, during a recently held online meeting.

H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry

H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, explained that the group will play a vital role in addressing common issues, helping restaurant sector players navigate new challenges and adjust to the “new normal”, as restaurants re-open under new guidelines.

He further added that Dubai Chamber is working closely with the Restaurant Business Group and other sector-focused business groups to support and enhance the development of business in Dubai, promote constructive dialogues, and foster public-private sector cooperation.

Mubarak Bin Fahd, Chairman of the Dubai Restaurants Business Group, added to the discussion, saying “The Dubai Restaurants Business Group will help this cause, bringing the private and public sectors closer together to create a sustainable and even more positive future for the F&B industry in the city.”

Related: Dubai Chamber: Prioritizing CSR Initatives Made Businesses Respond Better To The COVID-19 Crisis