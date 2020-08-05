Amazon, Flipkart 'Sale Day' Starts Tonight: Best Deals on Mobile, Electronics and More

August 5, 2020 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Flipkart Big Saving Days and Amazon Prime Day 2020 sales are set to go live at midnight tonight. The two e-commerce giants mark the first big sale during the pandemic time. The sale brings in exciting offers and deals on a wide range of mobile phones, laptops, television, electronic appliances, and more.

The Flipkart sale will go live on August 6 till August 10 and Amazon will be running a two days sale from August 6 to August 7. While the two platforms will be competing to give the best deal, it will be a win-win situation for the buyers who will have the leverage to choose from the best offers. Another advantage is for the members as Flipkart will be giving early access to its Flipkart Plus Members starting at 8 pm tonight and Amazon's sale will be accessible to its Prime members only.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 Offers:

The e-commerce site will be giving up to 40 percent discount on smartphones likes OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 8, iPhone 11, Redmi Note 8, Samsung's Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A31, Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo V17, Vivo V19, Oppo F15, Oppo A52.

Some of the major discounts will be on OnePlus 7T Pro which will be available at INR 43,999, iPhone 8 Plus at INR 40,900, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite at INR 39,999, Samsung's Galaxy S10 at INR 44,999.

Those who looking to buy Xiaomi's Mi 10 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will be in for a treat as Amazon will offer exchange offers and no-cost EMI options. The premium phones will also be available in the Lighting deal. The customer can also avail of an exchange offer, cashback EMI offers, and other bank offers.

The discount will also be available across Amazon devices like Alexa, FireStick, Kindle. Amazon will also be offering up to INR 30,000 off on the laptops and up to 60 percent off on smartwatches.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Offers:

Those who are looking to buy premium phones and iPhones might be the best time to do so. The Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32 GB variant will be available INR 34,999, iPhone XR 64GB variant will be INR 44,999 Apple iPhone SE 2020 will be available for INR 36,999.

The retail platform will be giving special deals on Redmi K20 Pro, Moto Razr, Realme X2 Pro, Realme 6, and Realme 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo Reno 2Z, and others. The Motorola Razr model will be available at INR 1,24,999 (MRP INR 1,49,000) during the sale.

If you are a Citi Bank or ICICI Bank debit or credit cardholder you can opt for an instant 10 percent discount. There will be up to 70 percent off on smart television and up to 40 percent off on laptops. Last time, consumers faced product shortage issues as the platform couldn't meet the high demand. However, the company guarantees that this time they are well stocked.

As the electronic big day sale kicks in, both the platforms will be battling to give maximum benefits to its consumers. This will not just give consumers a large range to pick from but also opt for products at best-discounted rates.