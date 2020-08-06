Here How to Make Passive Earnings Through Cryptocurrency Staking

August 6, 2020 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Cryptocurrency trading has firmly taken its place in the financial market, and has been generating profits for professionals for many years. Of course, successful digital asset trading, like any other type of trading, requires a lot of knowledge and experience. What to do for those who, for a number of reasons, cannot devote time to studying technical and fundamental analysis, as well as trading strategies and market principles?

Especially for crypto enthusiasts who are not ready to devote their lives to new science, the Crypto Accelerator project can help. Passive earning technology involves storing WEC tokens on your wallet, during which new coins are mined. The average investor income is 50 per cent per year.

Crypto Accelerator offers an option thanks to which income can be increased several times. ACC standard unit of capacity allows to accelerate WAC production by 100-300 per cent. The mining accelerator ACC can be obtained in two ways: purchase on the exchange and for inviting referrals.

ACCs are freely traded on the exchange in a pair with USD, and their price depends on the volume of ACC sold and the supply/demand balance in the platform's internal market. The number of ACC accelerators available to each user depends on the selected investment package and the amount of the deposit.

The following license types are available on the Crypto Accelerator platform:

If you have decided on the amount that you are ready to invest in the system of long-term passive earnings, you should follow 3 simple steps: register for crypto-accelerator.io; purchase a license;

and replenish the deposit and block the tokens on the account.

You can transfer money to your personal account both in WEC and in USD. A dollar account can also be replenished with cryptocurrencies BTC, ETH, USDT, which are automatically converted to fiat at the current rate.

Do not worry that your money will be blocked on the platform account under the terms of the agreement. Each investor can withdraw funds from the account at any time along with all the interest earned.

In addition, as mentioned above, Crypto Accelerator provides the opportunity to earn WEC mining accelerators and bonuses in USD for inviting referrals. The affiliate program has 4 levels, and depends on the investor's license:

In order to build your strong financial future now, follow the link and register on the new cryptocurrency platform.