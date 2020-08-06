How to Become a Travel Influencer on Instagram?

August 6, 2020 6 min read

A decade ago social media introduced us to various professions that one couldn't have thought of. Such is the charm of these online platforms that people not just started following their passion but even generating income out of it.

The term social media influencer came into existence and branched into various types. From fashion to food, every beat had influencers all over the space. In fact, within no time we got introduced to 'travel influencers', They not just going place but at the same time inspiring many to love, explore and witness the world. In fact 'how to become a travel blogger' was also one of the tops searched phrases on Google.

Many want to pursue their passion of travelling and convert it into a full-time profession. Of course, it's a dream but to make it a success one needs to understand what works and what doesn't on Instagram. With over one million followers travel influencer Rasmus Peter Kristensen who runs the handle 'Resort' says, "People with a passion for travel can turn into a digital nomad and can scale his/her travel Instagram, becoming a successful travel influencer. But capturing the right images plays an important role to gain followers."

He travels around the globe with his wife and tries to see what kind of images will people like. At times, he simply follows his heart believing that he is showing the world in a beautiful way that will certainly appeal to the audience. Giving us eight tips is the expert who lays the guidebook of how to start travel Instagram.

1. Discover Your Niche:

For any travel influencer, posting pictures and videos on Instagram cannot make the account a successful travel handle. A person needs to discover his niche and study the subject believes to influence. Travel niches include luxury, health and wellness, adventure, hiking, gastro tourism, winter destinations, and so many other things. Picking a particular travel niche will help a person have some authority over that subject and adding their style with the content, they can help themselves stand apart from others in the industry, believes Rasmus.

2. Be Creative With Taking Pictures:

Since Instagram is a visual platform; it must be utilized to the maximum advantage. Pictures in itself can speak a lot about the experiences. Hence, Rasmus says that a great travel influencer must also hone their skills in photography and help in creating visual imagery that attracts more people to their travel page.

3. Show Your Prowess In Videos:

Getting hands easy on taking videos is another art that a travel influencer can learn over time. If images can speak so much without saying a word, how much impact can an expertly shot video have?

"Instagram not only has the option of creating an IGTV but also a new feature called Reels that lets you make short videos as well. Using Instagram features one can easily add some more effects on the content. Also, putting in the right kind of music just adds to the attractiveness of travel content," he says.

4. Create A Brand On Instagram:

To become a travel inspiration, digital branding is the way to go. Through the creative, innovative, and travel inspirational content, a lot of attention can be captured of all. Also, it is essential to be consistent in posting newer, visually striking pictures and videos.

"I created 'Resort' intending to bring travel enthusiasts together and let each other explore the places of the world through the page. You need to build your page as a brand and let people connect with you," he says.

5. Go For Collaborations:

Collaborations here doesn't mean the ones travel influencers make on Instagram, it means that people need to make the network even outside the platform, points out Rasmus.

It is also about meeting other travel influencers and creating innovative content together. This allows you to grow audiences, followers, and create conversions on the common topic they have learned from each other.

6. Hashtag All The Way:

Travel influencers aspiring to develop a travel Instagram must know the importance of using hashtags. "Hashtags are used to drive all the people in one place on Instagram and travel influencers must highly utilize this by hashtagging their brand. By using a particular hashtag, many people can get content discovered posted by travel influencers. This gets them attracted to the posts, and start following them," he explains.

7. Utilize Instagram Stories:

Instagram's most popular feature is the Instagram stories. Sadly, not all have yet realized its significance so far. "This feature is great. Utilize this feature on the platform where for a few seconds you can give a preview of a post to people, leading them to see your post and ultimately following them," he says.

8. Start Your Travel Hub Account:

People who are still starting out and yet have not discovered many places in the world still can start their travel hub account on Instagram to repost the contents of many other travel explorers and influencers.

"On my page, I share my experiences and help people map out the best hotels, resorts, and other beautiful places on earth. This actually can be very helpful for people who are just beginning as travel influencers and starting their Instagram account to gather great travel stories and content on their platform," he says.

As someone who has travelled the one Rasmus says earning from Instagram with the travel handle and being a travel influencer is possible, but only when the person is ready to keep hustling and give in their best, providing consistent and creative content.

While you are starting a journey, make sure to do your homework. To be an influencer might look fancy, but it requires tremendous dedication and hard work. To make your account ace, read on marketing skills, watch a lot more content, get inspired but do not copy content. Becoming an influencer is a slow journey, be patient and create content that people can relate with.