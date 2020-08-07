Entrepreneur Pick: #5 Budget Tech Products to Own This Month

August 7, 2020 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This year has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride. However, for many, it was the technology that helped survive through unprecedented times. Although uncertainty has surrounded us, it was those never-ending chat sessions, meme sharing over social media, group video calls, and online gaming with friends that helped keep our spirit up.

Each year and each month, technology keeps getting more powerful. And with that, more and more innovative and tech products have found ways to transform our lifestyle. But with the list of gadget options getting more extensive, it can get confusing for you to choose which ones you need. To sort the same, Entrepreneur India has rounded up tech devices that will significantly transform your way of living, and you can own this month.

If budget is a big concern for you, we’ve some cool and useful gadgets under INR 5000:

1. Lenovo HT20

Image Credit: Lenovo.com

If music is your life and you love to hear it wherever you go, a wireless Bluetooth set is all you need. Equipped with impressive features like the Bluetooth 5.0 technology, and an ergonomic design, Lenovo HT20 headset produce seamless and high-quality sound. The Lenovo EQ technology of the headset supports two different modes, standard music with balanced sound effects and music with enhanced bass.

Price - INR 3499

2. Sony WH-CH510

Image Credit: Sony.co.in

Bluetooth headset witnessed a whole level of a craze in the past year. Unlike wired earphones, they don’t restrict physical movement to cover that extra mile of a run. The lightweight and long-lasting Sony WH-CH510 Google Assistant-enabled Bluetooth Headset offer listening to favourite albums and podcasts all day and night long with up to 35 hours of playback.

Price - INR 4690

3. Realme 10000mAH Power Bank

Image Credit: Realme.com

If your friend’s phone battery is always low when it’s most needed, there’s nothing more fitting than a power bank. With a charging time of 3:40 hours, the Realme 10000mAH Power Bank comes with 3000mAh phone battery 2.3 times and a 4000mAh phone battery 1.8 times. The double USB output ensures 18Watts fast charge. So you are one of those whose phone's battery keeps running out, this is an apt pick for you.

Price - INR 1699

4. JBL Tuner

There are occasions when a good music speaker can make all the difference. If you are finding a good Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Tuner portable Bluetooth speaker is quite a piece. The device comes with a built-in rechargeable battery with up to 8 hours of playtime.

Price - INR 3699

5. Amazfit Verge Lite

Image Credit: Amazfit

A smartwatch is need of the hour. It not just shows time but also makes you keep track of your health and fitness. If looking to buy a smartwatch, AMAZFIT Verge Lite is the latest in the market. It features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with a panoramic view that delivers a crystal-clear viewing experience. Moreover, the smartwatch comes with 20-day battery life and multiple sports modes.

Price - Rs 4999