This 28-Hour Bundle Can Teach You Today's Top Digital Marketing Tools

Grow your brand online with help from expert instructors.
This 28-Hour Bundle Can Teach You Today's Top Digital Marketing Tools
Image credit: John Schnobrich

2 min read
In 2020, everything is digital. For entrepreneurs, that means you have to have a comprehensive digital marketing and advertising infrastructure if you want to see your business grow. Whether you're just starting out and you want to generate some new business or you're a veteran business that wants to scale, The 2020 Learn Digital Marketing & Advertisement Certification Bundle will teach you the skills you need to thrive in today's digital environment.

This nine-course bundle offers 28 hours of training in some of today's top digital marketing channels. Whether you're just launching your brand or trying to grow it, these courses will teach you the right mindset to have and how to leverage a variety of resources to their greatest potential. You'll learn how to generate leads across the web and create highly profitable digital sales funnel that work passively to drive more business your way. You'll also get a crash course in the advertising duopoly, Facebook and Google, so you know how to use today's top advertising platforms to generate leads and get paid for clicks.

There's even a course on search engine optimization (SEO), giving you a cost-effective way to increase your brand's visibility online. Finally, once you've learned your skills, the bundle offers two courses designed to help you run your business like a digital agency, getting paid to help brands succeed online.

Every business could benefit from some more digital marketing expertise. In the 2020 Learn Digital Marketing & Advertisement Certification Bundle, you'll learn what it takes to push your brand to the next level online. Right now, you can get it for just $45.99.

