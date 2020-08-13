The Role of Incubators in Empowering Early-stage Entrepreneurs in India

August 13, 2020 4 min read

With approximately 50,000 startups, India has the third most startups in the world. Almost everyone at the helm of these startups expects to replicate the success of businesses that went on to command multi-million dollar valuations.

At an early stage of a venture, it is critical to focus on building a strong value proposition and validating that the venture is solving a problem worth solving for a customer base that wants the solution.

To realize the vision of transforming their company into a sizable flourishing enterprise, founders can greatly benefit from startup incubators.

Access to a dynamic ecosystem

Of the approximately 50,000 startups in India, a significant number are in tier 2 and tier 3 cities where access to resources is limited. With greater exposure, many entrepreneurs leading startups can boost the efficacy of their business model. In helping their businesses realize their full potential, a dynamic community comprising industry insiders can play an essential role. Such experts can help entrepreneurs streamline their business model and bring it to market at the right time.

There is no shortage of talent in India. The technical prowess of Indian inventors is renowned across the world. Many with superb technical skills have an outstanding grasp of technology and clarity of the product. Still, they might lack the insights to transform their inventions into profitable businesses.

When such startups join a sophisticated ecosystem like an incubator, they gain access to mentors who have mature insights. Mentors assist entrepreneurs develop their inventions into marketable and revenue-generating products.

With the experienced insights of mentors, exceptional designs developed by founders become useful solutions with identifiable paying customers.

A vast network is an unbeatable advantage

An incubator does more than provide access to mentors; it lets entrepreneurs network with dozens or even hundreds of professionals who have considerable financial resources and expertise at their fingertips, and fellow founders who are in the same journey of building ventures. Indeed, networking plays a crucial role in the success of every startup. If a startup founder has access to a strong network, the chances of the venture’s success can increase substantially.

As an addition to the product brilliance of founders, incubators help in connecting the dots by fostering network connections with the right people. The core of many incubators also resides in peer learning and support, enabling founders to learn from a network of other founders alongside them on the same path. This makes an incubator a productive, vibrant, and fast-paced environment where the best minds brainstorm the next big things.

An ecosystem cultivates founders personalities

Interacting with founders, we’ve seen that when faced with a panel and asked to explain their idea, more than a few founders, despite having a great product, flounder. As a result, they are unable to impress those who have the means to finance or greatly support their company.

Excellent interpersonal and soft skills play a massive role in an organization’s success. Entrepreneurs learn these skills when they become part of an incubator.

Armed with soft skills, entrepreneurs can articulate their ideas clearly. More often than not, founders who can explain their vision win over investors. That’s because the latent potential in a startup is often complicated. It can always be told well by someone who can express themselves.

Access to domain experts

An incubator can also give entrepreneurs access to domain experts. Entrepreneurship is so vast and interlined, that no one person or even a large team can master all its aspects. In an incubator, an entrepreneur has access to domain experts whose support can lead to the creation of a better product.

With an incubator, entrepreneurs get a platform to easily connect with domain experts who have the right expertise their startup needs.

Startups can dramatically fast pace their road to success by partnering with an incubator, where they get a conducive environment of personalized resources, people, and partners that are committed to helping them realize the vision they have for their company.