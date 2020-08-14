Dubai-Based Cloud Kitchen Platform Food To Go Launches In Saudi Arabia

August 14, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Food To Go, a Dubai-based cloud kitchen concept, will begin operating three kitchens in Saudi Arabia in the fourth quarter of this year, while further expansion across the GCC region is expected in 2021.

The move comes in response to the rising demand for cloud kitchens since health, safety, and hygiene took centre place amid the current COVID-19 pandemic and led to the fundamental shift in consumer demand.

The increased demand has also brought forward the need to adhere to strict sanitation and hygiene guidelines in the delivery operation that Food To Go is mobilizing in collaboration with local authorities. “Technology plays a key role in Food To Go’s operation, especially with the current increased health risks associated with the coronavirus,” explains Wael Khechen, co-founder and CEO, Food To Go. “We have revisited our entire process and are using the latest tools and solutions to ensure that all food preparation, handling, and delivery are closely monitored, reviewed, and reported on constantly to safeguard that all of our staff members are fully compliant with the new systems, be that through continuous thermal screening, safety gear utilization, and other measures.”

Established in Dubai in 2019, Food To Go is backed by Al Serkal Ventures, one of the investors in the cloud kitchen concept’s first round of funding that was managed by YAS Investment.

Operating its first branch in Dubai, the Food To Go business model comprises advanced kitchen facilities managed by the best chefs in the country and a call centre and full food delivery fleet support aimed at maximizing customer access through expanded geographic reach.

Food To Go has accelerated its previous expansion plans to meet the changing market dynamics in the GCC region, especially in KSA whose e-commerce and F&B sectors have been growing exponentially.

Related: Dubai-Based Cloud Kitchen Startup Food To Go Launches Its Third Branch To Cover 30 New Locations