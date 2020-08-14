3 Tricks Start-ups Can Use to Enhance their SEO's

August 14, 2020 4 min read

Professionals in the field of Search Engine Optimisation are more in demand than ever and the skills needed to master them are becoming more complex. The channel has gained immense significance and subsequently evolved tremendously in recent times. But what is driving this growth? It is the real time monitoring of users, easier marketing, prediction of future demand, deep insight into user behaviour and interests, instant brand awareness, reaching the target audience in right place at the right time and competitive advantage.

If you are a start-up, you need your target audience to find your business online. One of the most significant ways to do is through SEO. Unless your brand or product is popular among the audience, they won't be searching for you online. This is what makes SEO a crucial strategy for start-ups, something that cannot be an afterthought. Any online business, especially a start-up that puts a key focus on SEO during the process of developing a business plan is more likely to gain presence and customer traction in a short span.

Let’s explore some best tricks for start-ups that can help them enhance their SEO:

1. User Experience and CRO

SEO, CRO (Conversion Rate Optimisation) and User Experience and are often treated as separate entities. But streamlining all three aspects of a marketing strategy is key to increasing website traffic, engagement and conversions. With an increased focus on high rankings and driving traffic to a specific area on a website, what often gets neglected is the focus on not only bringing traffic on the website but increasing their conversion, which is why it is essential to prioritise SEO for better and steady progress.

While the goals of each of these 3 channels might be slightly different, all are equally significant to maximising a website’s potential as they are part of the same customer journey. At the end of the day, Google focuses on giving the best user experience. Conversions can be improved by optimizing different elements of the website and that is what Google has been building its search ranking algorithm around. Therefore, it is important for your website to provide a seamless user experience. If the UX and SEO are not streamlined, users will simply exit the website. Hence, optimal user experience is inevitable for success.

2. Brand Reputation

Managing your brand's reputation is critical for your business. Today's consumer majorly relies on online research and reviews when buying a product and good rating and relevant content impact your brand's visibility on major search engines like Google. This is what makes SEO a key component of your online reputation management. With a good SEO strategy, you can pull the good up and the bad down which is the ultimate goal of online reputation management.

Moreover, Google picks the brand signals to measure your popularity. Off-page SEO, therefore, is as important as on-page SEO. Hand-picked, quality and context-based backlinking, producing content that engages, helps you get into Google’s preferred list for search results. Whereas, wild backlinking exercise increases the spam score and pushes the search engine ranking down.

3. Content Strategy

SEO and content marketing go together, cohere and blend. However, you cannot simply create content for the sake of it. The focus is to create content that stands out, people want to consume and earns worthwhile links which is difficult without a well planned result-oriented digital strategy.

The most common issue is that while designing a content strategy the focus often shifts from creating engaging content to solving business pain points and hence the outcome is low website conversion rate. A successful content strategy must involve creating content buckets that bring, engage, and convert the users. Strategic content planning involves content layering and optimal internal linking, regular maintenance of existing content and understanding linkability.

Summing It All Up

As businesses realise the importance of analytics and search and how deep insights into where you are going, are important to make plans for your business, it becomes imperative for leaders to learn the tricks and strategies of SEO.