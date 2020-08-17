Art In Entrepreneurship: It's Closer Than We Know

August 17, 2020 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

An entrepreneur is much like an artist. Their expressions reflect the core idea that defines the nature of their work. Unlike an artist, however, their work is more than expressive; it is an endeavor that is both creative and practical.

The desire to connect needs with the world

It is a myth that entrepreneurship is genetic. Instead, entrepreneurs are neither born nor taught; they are released from their selves. The entrepreneurial spirit goes beyond fancy titles and multi-dollar companies; it ignites a desire to create something unique and innovative. It is a manifestation of inner abilities towards the outer world. However, desire alone isn't enough to be a successful entrepreneur. One should also possess risk taking abilities, be able to identify a need in the world and fulfill that need with a desirable solution.

Necessity is the mother of invention

Take, for instance, the story of Ingvar Kamprad—the founder of Ikea who was also dyslexic. His first venture was to sell matches at age six. At 17, he got some money from his father for doing well in school. With this money Kamprad started IKEA—a mail order business. A few years later, he was boycotted by local furniture manufacturers, who believed he was practicing unfair trade with low prices. Faced with their boycott, he began to manufacture his wares himself. And as he went along with that, he identified a need that was not satisfied. This need was for furniture that could be transported easily and efficiently. And today, that is what Ikea is known for: flat-packed dismantled furniture that may be stacked and transported easily.

Key traits that form building block of an entrepreneur

Hard work: Hard work is the key to success. To practice hard work, you need to focus on things that you can control, work hard to build discipline, examine your own values, and consider all the pros and cons and carefully stack the odds in your own favor.

Hard work is the key to success. To practice hard work, you need to focus on things that you can control, work hard to build discipline, examine your own values, and consider all the pros and cons and carefully stack the odds in your own favor. Risk taker: Entrepreneur needs to take calculated risks and act quickly on them. Once a need has been identified, and a solution is found, an entrepreneur must inspire those around to share the vision.

Entrepreneur needs to take calculated risks and act quickly on them. Once a need has been identified, and a solution is found, an entrepreneur must inspire those around to share the vision. Flexible: Entrepreneurs must be flexible, and yet persistent. This is the cornerstone of the entrepreneurial spirit. A need has been identified, a solution has been formulated, but persistence is the key to seeing those concepts, those dreams turn into reality.

Time: Finally, while we make our own ‘luck’, for success, timing is everything. We've talked before of certain products being ahead of their times, and failing. Timing and being the right person at the right time and place is sometimes a big part of the entrepreneur's success.

Famous British entrepreneur Richard Branson described, "Being an entrepreneur simply means being someone who wants to make a difference to other people's lives." Anyone can have an idea, and start a business, but true entrepreneurship is about more than that. It is about evaluating risk, making connections and knowing one's purpose. And it is when you remember that purpose, entrepreneurship is truly successful.