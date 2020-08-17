How Decentralized VPN Can Fuel Remote Working In Developing Nations

August 17, 2020 4 min read

By the mid of 2020, the world has experienced a once in a century global pandemic, a wildfire in Australia, violent clashes in the US, Ukrainian Jet crash to name a few unfortunate events.

In addition to this, geopolitical tensions are at an all-time high with the security law being implemented in Hong Kong by China, Chinese apps being banned by the Indian government in retaliation for escalation on its border with the Chinese forces, France sidelining Huawei networks, etc.

The Internet was supposed to be a leveller bridging the inequality gap between the so-called developed nations who were industrial powers and the developing countries also called emerging markets. However, as per a study by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the US and China alone account for 90 per cent of the market capitalization value of the world’s 70 largest digital platforms.

A centralized Internet that is controlled by governments, giant corporations, intergovernmental watch bodies which are dominated by first-world nations would never be able to do justice to the aspirations of billions of people in young countries across Asia and Africa where Internet penetration is rapidly increasing and costs are coming down. These all combined make a strong case for a decentralized Internet.

But providing a stable and secure decentralized internet to billions is easier said than done. Amongst other challenges, the major issue arises of low income hence making it inaccessible to a larger section of the population.

A faster and more efficient system is the need of the hour

With the Internet evolving now there is a need for the evolution of the underlying technology that empowers the network systems. To address this, a team with significant prior knowledge and background in the VPN world has launched Tachyon, a protocol that could empower the network system to scalability and the needs of higher data transmission speeds with stable connectivity rates.

Sunny King is an innovator of proof of stake blockchain system and the chief architect for a blockchain infrastructure called V Systems. King helped Tachyon get off the ground during its early days. He worked with the team to build Tachyon protocol which with its Booster UDP is anywhere between 2 to 10 times faster than conventional TCP/IP and maintains a high network efficiency with a connection rate of 90 per cent on weak networks and a 99 per cent stability in complex network environments. It also uses ECDHE-ECDSA asymmetric encryption protocol which provides higher security levels by securing information with additional random data and blockchain entries. The security and anonymity of connections are also enhanced with the use of Tachyon Anti-analysis solution that communicates requests over 5,000-plus distributed nodes using multi-path routing.

How decentralization can empower people

Decentralization takes out all hidden fees and gimmicks and brings back the power to people. So they have applied the concepts of blockchain and backed it with a digital currency IPX to incentivise the system and provide a base economy for the ecosystem.

Further, the team has also applied proof of stake concepts to provide better incentivization for consumers. There are two modes of rewards system for people who use Tachyon VPN:

Session Rewards: The variable reward from selling bandwidth to global VPN users. Session rewards are paid per 5-megabyte session. The price of each session is set by the node operator to be competitive in the marketplace. The more users connect to the nodes, the more session rewards node runners will earn.

Staking: IPX Staking System is an incentive system that enables an open, transparent, and competitive bandwidth marketplace. With this system, Node Providers are able to earn rewards by staking and selling bandwidth to global users. IPX Staking System is self-governed by all of its participants and can ensure a stable supply of bandwidth for Tachyon VPN.

Compound Rewards: Tachyon has also used V Systems cold mining technology for converting the remaining balance of a node to add to the staking rewards mechanism to give compounding effect to rewards that get generated.

So far more a million users have chosen Tachyon VPN service. More than 2.6 million IPX has been distributed for session rewards and 1688 nodes have been running on it.

Decentralization has given our humanity another chance to rebuild things and be able to create a better tomorrow. Now we have to ensure that happens because the consequences of our action or inaction will impact a whole generation. This is nothing less than the French revolution or the civil rights revolution. And this time the revolution will be decentralized.