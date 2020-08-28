Working From Home

This Top-Rated Robot Vacuum Can Keep Your Home Office Spotless

Save $29 off this feature-rich robot vacuum today.
This Top-Rated Robot Vacuum Can Keep Your Home Office Spotless
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, many Americans are working from home. While that comes with many benefits, there are some significant drawbacks as well, including just how much time you're spending at home. All that time at home translates to more crumbs from lunch, more paper waste, and all sorts of clutter and detritus building up faster than you bargained for. You could set aside time every week to vacuum, or you could have the Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner do the vacuuming for you while you work.

The Cybovac E30 has an outstanding 4.7/5-star rating on Amazon due to its many convenient features. It comes with three cleaning modes and high-precision infrared sensors, allowing it to work on all floor surfaces, from wood-paneling to carpet. The Gyroptic smart navigation has been shown to increase cleaning efficiency by up to 30 percent by implementing a zig-zag route pattern, while the super-strong 2200Pa suction power picks up even the most entrenched dirt, the company says. The low profile design makes it great for getting under beds and furniture, too.

Using the app, you can easily customize the E30 to avoid no-go areas and only clean the rooms you want, while the anti-collision detection ensures you aren't constantly running around to put it back on track. You can also schedule cleanings, set power modes, and more. When the vacuum is running low on battery, it automatically returns to its base to recharge, but that won't be for quite some time. It can cover 2,150 square feet in 150 minutes on a single charge, the company says.

Keep your home office clean and livable without lifting a finger. The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is on sale now for 11 percent off $249 at just $219.99.

