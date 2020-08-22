Join Entrepreneur Middle East Live's Against All Odds Session With Radhika Gupta, India's Only Female Head Of A Major Asset Manager, On How To Overcome Adversity

August 22, 2020 3 min read

Edelweiss Asset Management Company CEO Radhika Gupta’s default philosophy in life and business is that doing things differently is key to fulfillment and success. It does not stem from her favorite book or a movie, but from her accepting an unfortunate set of circumstances that would have made her life difficult had she not turned them to her advantage.

Struggling with low self-esteem at times due to a birth complication leaving her neck with a permanent tilt, or to fit in at different schools on three continents due to her father’s diplomatic career, or to overcome multiple rejections from consulting firms as a fresh Wharton School graduate, Gupta is today a very self-confident founder of India’s first domestic hedge fund and the country’s only female head of a major asset manager.

During our next Against All Odds webinar interview, Gupta will not only tell us about how she thrived despite the obstacles she faced, but also about why being different and unique is today a key part of her firm’s strategy. Investors can also expect to hear sound advice on what to focus on during the ongoing COVID-19-induced market turmoil.

Staged in partnership with du, the webinar will be held at 03:00pm (UAE time) on Thursday, September 3, 2020. To register and reserve your spot, please click here.

A graduate of management and technology program from the University of Pennsylvania (USA), with joint degrees in economics from the Wharton School, and computer science engineering from the Moore School, Gupta started her career with McKinsey & Company.

Then, she progressed to become a hedge fund manager with AQR Capital, one of the world’s largest systematic asset managers. After the 2008/2009 financial crisis, she moved to India to start her own venture, Forefront Capital Management, an alternative asset management firm, which was acquired by Edelweiss in 2014. An asset management professional with experience across asset classes and investor segments, she successfully led Edelweiss’s acquisition of JP Morgan’s Mutual Fund business and Ambit Capital’s AIF business in 2016.

These days, her goal is to increase Edelweiss Asset Management’s client assets to more than US$40 billion by 2025.

Furthermore, Gupta is the founding president of the University of Pennsylvania Alumni Club, a member of the Global Leadership Council of the Management and Technology Program, and a Board Member of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

