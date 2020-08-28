Making Your Own Product and Marketing Videos Can be Easy with This Innovative Kit

August 28, 2020 3 min read

Consumer demand for continues to grow. Whether your business specializes in selling a specific product, many products, or could benefit from some higher quality branding, it's worth investing in tools to make in-house videography and photography possible. People respond to quality imagery and outsourcing your design and branding efforts to third parties gets expensive.

From product photography to full-blown ads, the MOZA Slypod 2-in-1 Monopod & Rotation Slider can be a huge asset for your business.

The MOZA Slypod is a two-in-one motorized slider and monopod. The carbon-fiber body makes it extremely light and easy to carry so you can set up production anywhere, while the built-in geared motor provides the kind of precise, steady, smooth movement you'd see on a Hollywood set. No matter what kind of camera you have, the Slypod can raise its capabilities significantly.

The Slypod features accurate position, speed, and motion control using a sophisticated algorithm, keeping your camera in line on even the most extreme, high-speed shots. Imagine if you're trying to follow a skateboarder through the streets of Venice, the Slypod would be able to keep up. The Slypod can handle tracking automatically, but you can also manually adjust camera travel distance, speed, and acceleration through the MOZA Master app to program the rig in advance in order to accommodate specific creative decisions. The ultra-high power, density-geared motor can produce up to 1Nm of torque, so it's fully prepared for just about anything.

Best of all, the Slypod is weatherproof, runs for two hours on a single charge, and is easily rechargeable with a power bank. That means all of your on-set productions can run as long as you want, even if they're out in the middle of the woods. And you might just want to consider landscape shoots considering the Slypod offers amazing cinematic modes, from Vertigo Mode and Wide-range Shooting to Inception Mode and Fixed-Point Follow Focus.

It may sound complicated, but Slypod is easy to set up and reposition for any shot and is designed for amateur use. You shouldn't have to be a professional cinematographer to make videos and Slypod puts the power in your hands to make high-quality videos (and photos) without needing any kind of professional training.

Take your business videography and photography to the next level. The MOZA Slypod 2-in-1 Monopod & Rotation Slider for Camera is normally $499, but you can save 13 percent off when you get it for $429.99.

