UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, To Speak At Dubai Smartpreneur Competition 5.0 On Entrepreneur Middle East Live

August 26, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, has been revealed as the keynote speaker for the final ceremony of the Dubai Smartpreneur Competition 5.0, which is being held as an Entrepreneur Middle East Live virtual event on Thursday August 27, 2020, which will run from 10am to 1pm (UAE). (Register for the event by clicking here!)

The Dubai Smartpreneur Competition is an annual contest run by Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to become part of Dubai’s strategy to elevate the city into a global platform for innovation-focused businesses.

Having launched in January, this year’s edition of the Dubai Smartpreneur Competition has seen startups working in the fields of sustainability, mobility, and opportunity participate for a chance to win AED150,000 in total cash prizes, as well as a host of other benefits that includes mentorship, training, and more.

H.E. Dr. Al Falasi’s address is expected to be a key highlight of the Dubai Smartpreneur Competition 5.0 on Thursday that will see 10 startups pitch their enterprises in front of a panel of judges on the Entrepreneur Middle East Live platform- join the event on Thursday August 27th from 10am (UAE) by registering here.

Related: Who'll Be Crowned The Winners Of Dubai Smartpreneur Competition 5.0? Find Out By Tuning In To Entrepreneur Middle East Live On August 27, 2020