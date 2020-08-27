14 Indian Startups Make it to Y Combinator's Summer 2020 Batch

August 27, 2020 2 min read

One of the most sought after startup accelerators Y Combinator has picked 14 Indian startups for its summer batch of 2020, first ever fully remote cohort.

Due to Covid-19, the tech incubator conducted the interview process and the three-month program, which includes group and individual meet-ups, entirely virtually. Similarly, its Demo Day, which culminates the program when the startups pitch their companies to a set of investors, held on August 24 and 25, was also conducted virtually, a first for the Silicon Valley startup accelerator.

“Demo Day was always such an in-person event and it was so hard for us to imagine what an online equivalent of it would be. So, we sent the past six months writing custom software, testing out zoom and honestly, it went better than we had expected,” said Dalton Caldwell, partner, Y Combinator at Bloomberg’s TV show Bloomberg Technology.

“We had 1,600 investors participate over the past couple of days and over 25,000 introductions were sent between investors and startups,” he added.

A total of 197 startups from 26 countries are part of the first fully remote YC cohort. After the US and UK, Indian startups have the third largest representation in the batch.

The 14 startups include:

Bikayi - B2B commerce platform

SockSoho - direct-to-consumer clothing company

Statiq – building EV charging network

Farmako Healthcare- centralised health record system

SuperTokens – provides solutions for session management

Eatable – enables diners at a restaurant to view menu, place order and pay bill in advance through its app

inFeedo – SaaS- based people analytics startup

Zuddl – online conference platform

Decentro – API platform for banking integrations

WareIQ – B2B e-commerce delivery company

Orange Health – enables doctors to set up online clinic

Cradle – B2B payments network

MedPiper – P2P networking and job search platform for doctors and nurses

Since its inception in 2005, Y Combinator has incubated 2,000 startups, including some marquee companies like AirBnb, Dropbox, Reddit, DoorDash, Stripe and Twitch. Some of its Indian bets include the likes of fintech company Razorpay, co-working space Innov8, tax filing platform Cleartax and social commerce platform Meesho, among others.

The combined valuation of all of YC companies is over USD 100 billion, with 18 companies worth more than USD 1 billion each.