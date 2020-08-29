Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Bets on AI Edtech Startup Univ.Ai

August 29, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Univ.AI, an online platform offering courses in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data science, on Friday said it has raised an undisclosed amount from Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairperson and MD of Biocon.

Co-founded in 2019 by Harvard and UCLA professors Rahul Dave, Pavlos Protopapas and Achuta Kadambi along with former Reliance Jio Payments CEO Siddharth Das, Univ.AI offers online certification programs on AI, ML and data science.

The programs offered at the institution are delivered fully online via live classes, quiz sessions at the end of each lecture, projects and evaluation of each student basis her engagement and performance during the course.

The platform seeks to provide students from around the world a true online alternative to the world’s top institutions, as per the company statement.

Univ.AI Team. Source: Univ.AI website

Commenting on the funding development, Das said “With this new investment, we are in an excellent position to take the best possible AI and data science education to even more students and professionals and open doors for them to attractive opportunities in AI and advanced Data Science that will help shape our future.”

Univ.AI offers 12-month flagship master’s program to help students develop deep expertise in AI, data science or engineering. The company claims that its former students are currently working with organizations that have embraced AI, including the likes of Microsoft, Cisco and Bosch.

Also, in an effort to increase women’s participation in the fields of AI and ML, the company has incentivized the subjects by launching a Women Scholars Program which provides partial scholarships to all its women students. Internally, half of Univ.AI’s team consists of women.

“Our top performers from our previous cohorts have been women but the overall professional landscape in AI and ML has been severely skewed towards men. 50 per cent of our team is female and we were inspired to launch the Women Scholars Programs, thanks to their relentless efforts of wanting to bridge the gender divide in the Machine Learning workforce,” said Das.