Dubai Chamber's Business Connect Launches "Ask The Expert" To Answer Your Questions About Doing Business In Dubai

Got questions about doing business in Dubai, but don't know who to ask?

Well, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry is here to help with just that.

As part of its Business Connect initiative, Dubai Chamber, in partnership with Entrepreneur Middle East, is launching “Ask The Expert,” a social media series that will see industry experts from Dubai’s business sector answer questions from the public on a variety of subjects.

This series is being kicked off with Omar Khan, Director, International Offices, Dubai Chamber, with Khan ready to answer your questions on topics like expanding your business out of Dubai, promising international markets for your enterprise, as well as how Dubai Chamber can assist with your company’s global aspirations.

Click here to submit your questions—and stay tuned for the answers on our social channels (@EntMagazineME and @DubaiChamber on Twitter and Instagram) using the hashtag #DCBusinessConnect.

